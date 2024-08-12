Nigeria’s Revival Depends On Church’s Emphasis On Hard Work – Osinbajo

Yemi Osinbajo, a former vice president, has claimed that if the church began to preach hard work ideals, Nigeria would rise again.

Osinbajo bemoaned that the Nigerian church had shifted its emphasis from encouraging hard work to prosperity.

He spoke while giving a presentation at The Gospel Faith Mission International’s 68th Anniversary and 58th Annual Convention, GOFAMINT, over the weekend.

READ MORE: Funke Akindele Collaborates With Lagos Fire Service In Upcoming Movie

According to Osinbajo: “For too long, our churches have been caught up in the pursuit of personal prosperity and material wealth, neglecting the true calling of the gospel to promote peace, unity, and the holistic development of our society.

“If we truly want to see Nigeria rise again and fulfil its immense potential, the church must return to its roots, preaching the values of hard work, compassion, and service to the community.

“It is only through this shift in focus that we can inspire our people to become agents of positive change, rather than mere consumers of the prosperity gospel.”