NIN-SIM Linkage: NCC Fixes September 14 As Final Deadline

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced September 14 as the final deadline for linking Subscriber Identity Modules (SIM) to their National Identity Numbers (NIN).

In a statement on Wednesday, the NCC directed all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to complete the verification and linkage of SIMs to NINs by September 14, 2024.

The Commission said over 153 million SIMs have been successfully linked to a NIN so far, “reflecting an impressive compliance rate of 96 percent, a substantial increase from 69.7 percent in January 2024.”

“To ensure full compliance with the NIN-SIM linkage policy, the NCC has directed all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to complete the mandatory verification and linkage of SIMs to NINs by September 14, 2024.

“Effective September 15, 2024, the Commission expects that no SIM operating in Nigeria will be without a valid NIN.

“As we approach the final phase of this critical process, the NCC seeks the continued cooperation of all Nigerians to achieve 100 percent compliance,” the NCC said.

The NCC furthered that the complete linkage of all SIM cards to NINs is essential for enhancing the trust and security of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“By verifying all mobile users, this policy strengthens confidence in digital transactions, reduces the risk of fraud and cybercrime, and supports greater participation in e-commerce, digital banking, and mobile money services,” the Commission said.