NJC Recommends Lagos Judge, Kekere-Ekun, As CJN

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

NJC’s spokesman, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

Kekere-Ekun joined the Lagos State Judiciary as Senior Magistrate II and rose to the position of the State High Court Judge.

She served as Chairman of Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Zone II, Ikeja between November 1996 to May 1999.

She was appointed to the bench of the Nigerian courts of appeal in 2004 before her appointment as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in July 2013.

Oye said the decision to appoint Kekere-Ekun was taken following the Council’s 106th meeting presided over by the outgoing CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

He said the meeting was held on August 14 and 15 in Abuja, just seven days before the retirement of Justice Ariwoola as the CJN.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was appointed as the CJN on September 21, 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is billed to bow out on August 22, when he will attain the mandatory retirement age of 70.

