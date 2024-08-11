NLC Faults Police Explanation For Raid On Headquaters



Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have rejected the explanation of the Nigeria Police Force for the raid on Labour House, Abuja, the Congress’ headquarters.

According to the NLC, the police hierarchy is economical with the truth.

At the emergency National Executive Council, NEC, on Saturday , NLC leaders demanded full disclosure from the Federal Government on the police invasion.

Describing the invasion as highly provocative, leaders at the virtual meeting contended that the government’s explanation would determine the next line of action.

One of the NEC members, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard at the end of the meeting, said: “NEC members were unanimous in rejecting the police explanation for the raid. We believe the police are being economical with the truth. None of the police explanations added up. The more you try to rationalize it, the more questions arise.

“The police in their explanation, claimed they did not know that the building is NLC’s headquarters. Lie number one: The police headquarters is very close to the Labour House. On several occasions they have deployed their men to the Labour House during strikes, protests, rallies and so on.

“Lie number two: The police claimed they were looking for someone on the second floor of the Labour House. But they first came to the 10th floor where they abducted the NLC security guard. When they finished their illegal operations, they took the security guard to the second floor. What were the police looking for on the 10th floor?

“Lie number three: The bookshop at the second floor known as ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ has been in the Labour House for years and the operator is a very known person even to the police because some policemen come there to buy books. Why is it now that the police realize that he is a criminal and dangerous to the state?

“Why will the police carry out their raid at such hour when most workers had gone home? These are some of the questions begging for answers.

“We are demanding full explanation and disclosure from government. The raid was very provocative. We will not act now, according to NEC resolutions, we will wait for the government to give full explanation. Our reaction will be based on government’s full explanation.

“So, we totally reject the police explanation and demand full explanations from government for the raid.”

The Police had invaded the headquarters last Wednesday during the #EndBadGovernance protest across States of the Federation.