NMDPRA Bans Filling Stations From Selling In Jerrycans, Threatens To Withdraw License Of Defaulters

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has directed gas stations across the country to halt selling of petrol, in jerrycans.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that NMDPRA’s directive is coming, amid ongoing scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, which has led to long queues in some gas stations that are still dispensing fuel in major cities.

In a video posted via its X page on Thursday, NMDPRA disclosed its readiness to sanction any gas station’s owner who fail to comply with it new directive

The agency said: “NMDPRA embarks on a war against the illegal sale of petroleum products especially PMS in jerrycans.

“Filling stations are advised to desist from servicing illegal peddlers, failure to do so would result in the suspension of retail licenses.”

Also, one of the NMDPRA’s officials, who appeared to be conducting a field assessment, was seen in the video shared by the agency, threatening to withdraw the retail licences of gas stations that fail to comply with the directive.

He said: “We will withdraw your licence. You have to take this seriously. No selling in jerrycans.”

The issue of petrol subsidy has become another crisis affecting Nigerians across the nation, in some part of the country , a liter of petrol is N860, while some are selling at the rate of N900, N1000.