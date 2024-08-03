No Destruction Of Govt Property In Abuja Protests – NSCDC

Dr Olusola Odumosu, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the Federal Capital Territory, has denied reports of damage of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) during the ongoing protest in the territory.

Odumosu made this statement after touring certain vital national assets and infrastructure in Abuja on Friday.

According to reports, Odumosu visited railway stations in the FCT’s Wupa, Kukwaba 1 and 2, Bassanjiwa, Gwagwa, and Idu regions.

He also visited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (Wuse), the FCT Water Board in Asokoro, and the Abuja Central Mosque.

The commandant praised demonstrators for not interfering with activity at train stations as the protest progressed.

“We discovered that none of the railway corridors were tampered with by miscreants during the day-1 protest but day-2 is still ongoing.

“We have a collective duty to protect CNAI as these amenities were provided with our common wealth,” he said.

He went on to say that, while every person has the right to protest peacefully, the Corps will not accept any attempt to destroy government property or installations.

Odumosu, on the other hand, expressed concern about the attack on motorists in the territory’s Lugbe district on Thursday, as well as the burning of private automobiles in Nyanya.

During the commandant’s visit to the Idu railway, the FCT Administration’s (FCTA) Director of Transport, Engr. Joseph Akinteye, hailed the corps personnel for their diligence in protecting the railway stations.

“We have not had any case of vandalism in a long while, this shows the commitment of your men in securing critical infrastructure in the FCT,” Akinteye said