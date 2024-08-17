Obinna Oyiegbu, alias Obi Cubana, a well-known Nigerian businessman and socialite, has said that no one in his family has ever reached the age of 80.

The businessman stated that his late mother attempted to break the generational curse but was unable to do so due to her death at the age of 79.

Obi Cubana made the revelation in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwu, which was uploaded on Instagram on Friday.

He remarked that his family had been hoping his mother would break the generational curse by living past 80. They had planned an extraordinary celebration and started saving for it.

When she passed away at 79, just shy of their goal, they decided to channel their efforts into a lavish funeral instead, to honor her near-success in breaking the curse.

He said: “In my family, nobody has lived up to 80 years, and I’m saying this for the first time. My father died at 66, my grandmother died at 75, my grandfather died at 78, and it ran through to my mom.

“All my siblings are married and successful, and we were praying for my mother to break the generational jinx and the kind of party we would throw for her, nobody would have ever done it; we even started saving up for that. And she died on December 31, at the age of 79, after celebrating 78.

“So I said, she tried at 79 and half, so we brought everything together to celebrate her, at least; she tried and almost broke the jinx, that was why we went all out for the burial.”

Watch him speak below…