No Plan To Contest Against Tinubu – Ganduje Reacts To 2027 Campaign Posters

Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described as malicious the campaign posters circulating social media indicating he intends to contest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

In a statement issued Sunday by Edwin Olofu, his Chief Press Secretary, Ganduje said mischief makers were behind the campaign posters.

As stated in the poster, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma will be Ganduje’s running mate.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that the poster currently circulating on social media, claiming that the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is contesting for the presidency in 2027 with Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as his running mate, is entirely false and a malicious piece of fake news.

READ ALSO: Seized Jets: Chinese Firm, Zhongfu Can’t Scam Nigeria, Unlawful Seizure Won’t Stand’ – Amosun

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to categorically state that this is the work of mischief-makers, likely in collaboration with certain elements within the Kwankwassiyya movement, who are determined to create disaffection between Dr. Ganduje and His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje remains unwaveringly loyal to President Tinubu and is fully committed to supporting the President’s vision and leadership. Dr. Ganduje believes that President Tinubu is on the right trajectory to steer Nigeria towards greater prosperity and unity.

“We urge the public to disregard this fabricated story and refrain from spreading unverified information.”