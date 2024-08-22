No Room For Computer-Illiterate Workers In Civil Service – Walson-Jack



Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), has urged civil servants to improve their computer skills in line with the digitalisation policies of the Service.

These policies are embedded in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP-25) and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

During a tour of designated centres for the 2024 compulsory Confirmation and Promotion Examination (COMPRO) Computer-Based Test (CBT) in Abuja, Walson-Jack stressed that public servants must align themselves with these technological advancements to remain relevant in the civil service.

The CBT, conducted by the Office of the HCSF in collaboration with the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board, is a key component of this digitalisation effort.

The 2024 COMPRO exercise, targeting junior category officers, saw the participation of 12,444 candidates, including 2,324 from the Federal Capital Territory, across 45 centres nationwide.

According to a statement by Eno Olotu, the Director of Communications, OHCSF, the HoCSF was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Common Services Office, Raymond Omachi, who expressed satisfaction with the CBT process.

Omachi noted that the new system would not only expedite the transmission of results but also enhance transparency and efficiency within the civil service.

“To be relevant in today’s Civil Service under the digitalisation programme, you must be computer literate. If you’re not, it’s imperative to improve your skills because programmes are in place to train officers in line with global best practices,” the statement read.