No Room For Military Takeover, Change Of Tinubu Govt – Oshiomhole Speaks On Hardship Protest

Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that there is no room for regime or military takeover in Nigeria.

Oshiomhole, speaking on Arise News Morning Show on Wednesday said it’s impossible for a faceless group to demand regime change.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain said: “There is no room for regime change or military takeover. It’s impossible for an amorphous group to demand regime change.

“I commend Tinubu’s patience and the way he addressed those issues. He said I have listened and heard you, but I will like to see the commissioning of industries because this will tackle hunger.

“At no time did I call for a regime change of government during my protest days, now I see politicians trying to hijack these protests.

“A peaceful protest can be used to emphasize regime change.”

Some #EndBadGovernance protesters in Nigeria had demanded the ousting of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the face of the hardship in the country.