Nollywood Actor Francis Duru Mourns, As He Loses His Son

Francis Duru, a veteran Nollywood actor, has expressed sadness at the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The actor announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, describing Ifeanyi as a “champ” and a “lion” who fought heroically.

He wrote, “My champ! My lion, you fought like a lion. If this is the way He wants it, so be it, I still judge you faithful.

“Ifeanyi, my champ. I will miss you, son. I will forever love you. Rest in peace, son, rest. I give you thanks, Lord!”

Duru had recently celebrated Ifeanyi’s 15th birthday in December 2023, thus the revelation surprised fans and colleagues alike.

SEE POST: