Nollywood Star Tawa Ajisefinni Welcomes Baby Boy In US, After Years Of Waiting

Nollywood actress Tawa Ajisefinni has finally spoken out after the arrival of her first child.

On Thursday night, news spread that the Yoruba actress and her husband had welcomed a baby boy in the US.

Biola Bayo, her colleague, shared the news on social media with immense joy, acknowledging the couple’s patience and determination after many years of waiting for a child.

She wrote,

“ATI BIMO O

IT’S A BOY!

After many years of waiting, God has finally blessed us with a bouncing boy from the throne of grace.

Oh God, we’re grateful

Welcome to the world, my prince charming.

Congratulations to Mr&Mrs Alli

@tawaajisefinni @jamomayor

AMERICA YA O”.

Verifying the news, Tawa took to her Instagram page on Friday to share stunning photos from her maternity shoot, expressing her gratitude to God.

In her announcement, she revealed that she had given birth to a baby boy and congratulated herself and her husband on the joyful news.

“All I have to say is Alhamdulilahi.

Robil-Al-Amin. Ode Olorun Anu

It’s a boy. Congratulations to us, Okomi”. she wrote.

