“Not Ready To Invest Time To Be A Parent“ – John Cena On Why He Doesn’t Want Children

John Cena, an American actor and professional wrestler, has once again spoken out about his decision not to have children.

The 47-year-old actor was questioned if he still didn’t want children in a recent interview that was posted on X Wednesday by host Shannon Sharpe.

He explained, “I’m 47. I don’t have them.”

Sharpe then questioned if Cena had ever considered the possibility of having children, perhaps even a “little Johnny” or “Joanna.”

“That’s great, and that’s usually what everyone says. And I gotta tell you, it’s not the easiest out there because a lot of why we’re here is to reproduce” he said.

Cena went on to explain his decision, stating that while he is intrigued about life, he is aware of the huge commitment that parenting entails.

He said, “I have a certain curiosity about life, and I also know the investment that it takes. And my biggest fear is, as someone who’s driven, many times stubborn, and selfish, I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don’t think I’m personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent because I want to live life for all it is. And I still have a lot to do. And I still want to do a lot.”

Cena further emphasized that, despite potential criticism, he is at peace with his choice.

He acknowledged that it’s a difficult subject to discuss, as it often invites judgment, stating, “It’s human nature. We’re all judgmental.”

“I’d like to believe that I operate under the construct that everyone’s okay living their life… This is not a knee-jerk reaction. I’ve thought long and hard about this, even as my youngest age… like 15, 16, I remember thinking about it”, he added.