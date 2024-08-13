The media aide to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has said that the hardship Nigerians are witnessing is not surprising.

Ibe stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is nothing compared to what the nation endured under ex president, Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued to the public on Sunday, Atiku ‘s aide said that the current administration has not yet acknowledged the significant hardships faced by Nigerians, saying that it indicates a lack of preparedness for governance from the outset.

He added that various challenges experienced under the Buhari administration have become worse under the Tinubu government.

The statement reads: “There were certainly challenges before now. That’s why you were given the mandate. We know so many things were done wrong under Buhari.

“The economy went into recession twice under the last APC administration because it knew nothing about economics, nepotism, and corruption were at a high.

“Whatever Buhari did wrong we are seeing a higher dimension under Tinubu. What we are witnessing today is Buhari pro-max.

“Divisions under Buhari have become craters under this government. How can the cost of basic food items come down when farmers can still not go back to their farms due to insecurity?

“Look at all the drama over the Dangote Refinery; this is one refinery that the last administration, in spite of its failings, invested $20bn taxpayers money. We had thought by now our domestic needs would be met and exports would generate the much-needed foreign exchange for our development but here we are asking questions.

“What is going on? Did this administration enter into any partnership with foreign interests to ruin this investment?

“Sadly, there is nothing on the horizon to show that this government is ready to solve our nation’s problems.”