NSCDC Arrests Four Suspects In Akwa Ibom For Illegal Mining, Vandalism

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has detained two suspects in Akwa Ibom for alleged criminal conspiracy, unlawful mining, and carriage of solid minerals suspected to be iron ore.

The Corps also nabbed two other individuals for vandalising power transmission lines in Ikot Akpan Okop village, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, in the State.

Briefing reporters on Wednesday at the Command’s exhibit yard, Mr Eluyemi Eluwade, the NSCDC state commandant, said the two mining suspects were apprehended about 1:00 p.m. on August 26 while transporting 1, 200 bags of solid minerals in a large open truck with Registration No: TYN 157 XA.

He further stated that the mineral resources were mined from the Ibeno beach area and delivered to Port Harcourt.

“NSCDC operatives received intelligence on the illegal mining activity and quickly mobilised towards the mining site.

“The truck was accosted at Eket LGA, where the driver and one other person were arrested for failure to provide mining license and a genuine waybill for the mineral resource being transported,” Eluwade said.

Eluwade stated that the other two suspects were apprehended by anti-vandalism officers on 25 August for vandalising electrical transmission cables.

He stated that the suspects admitted to vandalising the transmission lines with the goal to sell them as scrap.

The state commandant criticised the act of vandalism against electricity cables, telecommunications infrastructure, oil pipelines, street lights, and other public services, as well as the unlawful mining of minerals in the state.

Eluwade also condemned illicit mining of mineral resources, calling it an act of economic sabotage that deprives governments of the income they require to carry out their projects.

The commandant emphasised the Corps’ commitment to bringing crimes to a halt, ensuring that all suspects would be tried in court as soon as investigations were completed.