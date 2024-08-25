NSCDC Arrests Nine Railway Vandals In Bauchi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Bauchi State Command, has apprehended nine railway vandals.

Fatima Adamu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed the information in a news statement on Saturday.

He stated, “Following credible intelligence and in collaboration with the Nigeria Army, nine suspects in connection with rail-track vandalisation and wanton destruction of Federal Government property in Zango village of Tafawa Balewa LGA, Bauchi State were apprehended.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the suspects came from Niger State to carry out the atrocity.”

He added, “Commandant Ilelaboye Oyejide explained that NSCDC will continue to live up to its core mandate of protecting critical national assets and infrastructure.

“He maintained that all hands must be on deck to ensure the society gets rid of bad elements and criminal enterprise.”