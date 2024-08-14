NSCDC Nabs Two For Vandalism, Impersonation In Ogun

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 30-year-old man, Oluwatobi Salami, for impersonation.

Salami allegedly posed as an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and a Nigerian Army officer.

The culprit was paraded alongside Idris Zakari, 20, who had been apprehended for vandalising railway clips in the state’s Ifo local government area.

The Corps’ Commandant, David Ojelabi, paraded the accused at the command’s headquarters on Kobape Road in Abeokuta on Tuesday, saying Salami was apprehended by members of the Sagamu community near OGD International Market and handed over to NSCDC officers.

Ojelabi said, “ Salami specialises in impersonating as an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as an officer of the Nigerian Army.

“ He was arrested on Saturday, August 10, 2024, and found with him were EFCC jackets and other outfits worn by the soldiers.

Ojelabi added “Idris Zakari aged 20 of Bagudu Local Government, Kebbi State, was on Friday, August 9, 2024, arrested at the railway in Ifo Local Government Area of the state vandalising the railway clips.

“Zakari was arrested by the men of So-Safe Corps and in the interest of inter-agency collaboration and effective investigation, he was handed over to the NSCDC State’s Command for further investigation and prosecution”.

The commandant emphasised that vandalising government-owned infrastructure is an economic sabotage that will not be permitted.

READ MORE: Anambra Governor’s Daughter Gets Married In Colorful Traditional Ceremony

Ojelabi stated that the suspects would be turned over to the appropriate authorities for further discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

He emphasised that the Command will constantly collaborate with other security agencies and the general public to rid the state of crime and illegal activity.

Meanwhile, Salami informed journalists that he stole the EFCC uniform from a hotel in Lekki, Lagos State, and had Nigerian Army insignia printed on a vest he purchased so that he could be taken for a Nigerian Army officer.

He said, “I actually stole the uniforms from a bag that I picked up from a hotel in Lekki. I don’t usually wear it but I have taken pictures with it and sent it to my friends who I have told I am an officer.

“I also like entering Lagos as an officer, I sincerely regret this and I pray that the government will use this to warn me and let me go as my parents are dead’