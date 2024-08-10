NSCDC Parades Four Suspected Human Traffickers, Nine Victims Rescued In Oyo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Oyo State has arrested four suspected human traffickers and rescued nine victims being exploited as prostitutes.

The command also stated that 55 30-litre kegs of petrol had been recovered at Gwagwasu Moore Road in Kishi, in the state’s north.

Augustine Padonu, NSCDC Commandant in the state, said this while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan on Friday.

Padonu stated that the command’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit apprehended the suspects and rescued the victims on Tuesday at a hotel in Ibadan’s Apata neighbourhood for alleged trafficking for prostitution purposes.

He identified the rescued victims as seven female adults and two underage minors.

The commandant stated that three of the accused specialised in transferring young girls from communities for prostitution.

He claimed that the fourth suspect was the hotel’s male manager, who coordinated with the three female suspects to employ trafficking underage girls as sex workers there.

“The Oyo State Command of NSCDC has made a significant breakthrough in its fight against human trafficking and smuggling of petroleum products.

“This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals, especially children, from exploitation and abuse as well as safeguarding the nation’s economy from illegal activities,” he said.

Speaking about the seized smuggled petrol, Padonu stated that the command’s monitoring team received credible intelligence about the smuggling of petrol on July 30 in Kishi town and responded quickly.

He stated that during the operation, the command uncovered 55 30-litre petrol cans stashed in the jungle.

Padonu stated that the discovery underscored the continuous challenges created by smuggling petroleum products across borders, which undermines the economy and endangers public safety.

He stated that the suspects involved in petrol smuggling fled upon seeing NSCDC officers and are currently at large.

“We are intensifying our efforts to locate and apprehend the suspects.

“We urge the public to assist by reporting any information regarding the smuggling of petroleum products to NSCDC.

“NSCDC remains committed to protecting vulnerable individuals, especially children, from exploitation and abuse.

“We are resolute in our fight against smuggling of petroleum products across the border and will continue to take decisive actions to protect our commonwealth,” Padonu said.