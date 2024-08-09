NSCDC Uncovers Fake Naval Officer In Anambra, Recovers Military Gear

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra has apprehended a suspect, Christian Chukwugozirim, for allegedly posing as a Nigerian Navy personnel and committing fraudulent acts.

Olatunde Maku, the state’s NSCDC Commandant, paraded the suspect on Thursday, noting that Chukwugozirim was nabbed on Tuesday in Awka during a routine visibility patrol by NSCDC operatives.

Maku said the 39-year-old suspect is from Nnobi in the state’s Idemili North Local Government Area.

“On August 6, at Kwata Junction in Awka, the suspect was observed exhibiting an unusual appearance while impersonating military personnel. His dubious behavior caught the attention of our operatives,” Maku said.

“They promptly pursued and apprehended him, subsequently bringing him in for questioning at our office.”

Maku reported that during questioning, the suspect claimed to be a naval rating, forcing the command to contact the Naval Base in Onitsha for confirmation.

“However, authorities confirmed that he was an impersonator, with no affiliation to the Nigerian Navy,” he added.

A walkie-talkie, a black beret and belt, a full blue battle suit, a lanyard, a camouflage top, a machete, a white naval shirt, and a blue beret were among the military items found during the suspect’s home search.

READ MORE: Six Arrested In Osun For String Of Robberies, Kidnapping, Attempted Murder

Preliminary investigations, according to Maku, also revealed that the suspect had been involved in a number of illicit acts while disguising himself as a naval commander and tricking innocent bystanders.

He has ordered the Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct a thorough investigation to locate and apprehend the suspect’s accomplices, who are currently at large.

According to Maku, the defendant will face charges after an inquiry.