Nurse Arrested After Woman Dies From Butt Enlargement Injection

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a nurse in connection with the death of a 36-year-old woman, identified as Mrs Abiola.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command’s spokesperson, confirmed the news to reporters in Lagos on Wednesday.

Hundeyin stated that the nurse was arrested after the Maroko Police Division got a report on Tuesday at approximately 11.40 a.m. from the deceased’s driver, whose identity was not provided.

He said that the driver reported that at around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, his boss, who lives in Diamond Estate, Sangotedo-Lekki, ordered him to take her to a clinic in Lekki Phase 1 for a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) injection for buttock expansion.

According to the police image maker, upon arriving, the owner of the clinic (name not stated) directed a nurse to inject the now-deceased lady, who then became unconscious and began gasping for air.

“The victim was rushed to another hospital in Lekki Phase 1 for treatment, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Based on the report, the scene was visited by a team of detectives.

”The hospital was also visited, where the corpse was inspected and photographed, before it was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy,” he said.

Hundeyin confirmed that the nurse had been arrested and that an inquiry was underway.