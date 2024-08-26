NYSC Releases Call-Up Letters, Grants Redeployment Opportunity To Married Female Corps Members

Married female corps members stationed outside of their spouses’ states have been instructed by the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to seek redeployment.

This was announced on Monday through a post on NYSC’s official X account.

According to the scheme, all married female corps members can request a change in deployment status by presenting marital and other required documentation at the nearest NYSC Orientation Camp after registration.

It also mentioned that once the modification is processed, it will appear on their dashboard for reprinting.

The statement reads,

The scheme said, “ATTENTION ALL 2024 BATCH ”B” STREAM II MARRIED FEMALE PROSPECTIVE CORPS MEMBERS

“All married female Prospective Corps members (PCM’s) who are deployed to States where their husbands are not domiciled should report to the nearest NYSC Orientation Camp for their State of Deployment to be changed.

“They are to report during the period of registration at the Orientation Camps with copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence. Once the change is made it will reflect on their dashboard for reprinting.”

The National Youth Service Corps on Monday, announced the release of the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 call-up letters for prospective corps members.

