NYSC To Reject HND Graduates Without One-Year Industrial Training

As part of efforts to promote sanctity of Nigeria’s education system, the National Youth Service Corps, has warned graduates of polytechnic and mono-technics without evidence of mandatory one-year Industrial Training, that they will not participate in the program.

NYSC Coordinator in Lagos State, Yetunde Baderinwa, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos.

Baderinwa told NAN that NYSC had issued a circular to that effect.

Baderinwa said: “It has been noticed in recent times that some graduates of polytechnics and mono-technics do not observe the mandatory one-year IT before being admitted for HND programme.

“The one-year IT is a prerequisite for HND.

“They must undergo the one-year IT with evidence of completion before going for HND, and institutions must confirm this before admitting them for HND.

“The directive will take effect from the next orientation camp, and we will not register any candidate who did not complete or undergo the process.”