Obasanjo Speaks On Igbo Heritage Rumour, Says It “Makes Me Laugh”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described as laughable the speculation of his Igbo heritage.

Kehinde Akinyemi, his Special Assistant on Media, disclosed Obasanjo spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Friday when he met with the leaders of the Ndigbo Amaka Progressive Market Association, representing key markets in Lagos state.

There have been rumours alleging that Obasanjo’s father was an Igbo from Anambra state.

However, during his meeting with the Igbo market leaders, the former President said, “It just makes me laugh”.

Commenting on the group’s mission, Obasanjo said the association sought his backing for the establishment of the Owerri central market in Imo State.

According to him, discussions about the Owerri central market have been ongoing since the State was created.

“I’m pleased to see it moving forward again despite various setbacks, and I hope this time we make it a reality. It’s going to be substantial, the first of its kind,” he said.

Obasanjo also expressed his satisfaction with the involvement of Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo, in the process and assured that he would spearhead its success and promotion.

Emphasizing his stance that no Nigerian should be displaced from any region, Obasanjo said, “We all share ownership of this nation.

“During the civil war, the Yorubas, Igbos, and Hausas fought together to preserve Nigeria’s unity, not to drive the Igbos away but to unify the nation.

“So, if anyone suggests that someone should be removed from any place, that person will be the one to leave.”