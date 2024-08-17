Obaseki Not A Politician, Won’t Have Emerged Governor Without Me – Philip Shaibu



Edo State’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, says he played a crucial role in the emergence of Godwin Obaseki as State Governor.

Shaibu, who chided Obaseki for refusing to recognise him following his reinstatement to office by the court, boasted that he made him.

He made the disclosure when he appeared on Channels Television’s political programme, Politics Today, on Friday.

According to him, he was not receptive to the idea of Obaseki becoming a Governor initially, adding that it took months of persuasion by former Governor Adams Oshiomhole to support Obaseki’s ambitions.

“Obaseki was not a politician, even financially, Obaseki was not financially strong to even contest the election. Oshiomhole brought him and when Oshiomhole brought him, some of us argued that he could not be him. It took Oshiomhole three months to convince me and some of our supporters to support Obaseki.

“And when we decided because of the respect for Oshiomhole to support him, he did not bring money – we brought our resources and our friends to bring money and we brought our political capital to make him governor. So, when you are talking about deputy governors and governors, he is not the one that made me, I made him,” Shaibu said.

Shaibu revealed that he was asked to be Obaseki’s deputy to add political credence to the party’s ticket because Obaseki was not a politician.