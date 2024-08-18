Obi Cubana Reveals Wife’s Near-Death Experience After Childbirth

Obi Cubana, a Nigerian billionaire and businessman, has spoken publicly about the serious and frightening health issues his wife, Ebele, faced.

During a recent conversation with Chude Jideonwo, a media personality who posted on Instagram Saturday, Cubana remarked that his wife became ill after giving birth.

Cubana claimed that this sparked accusations that he had used her for “rituals”.

He disclosed that a professor who was part of the medical team treating his wife advised him that she would survive but might never be able to walk again or have additional children.

Cubana said the news devastated him, but his wife stayed strong.

He claimed she gave him assurances that she would heal and take care of their child.

“So, my wife, after she gave birth on Valentine’s Day, developed a strange illness,” Cubana recounted.

“Someone called me and said, ‘See what they are hearing—that I went to use my wife for juju,’ and it was my friend.

“So, the person taking care of the brain is not the same person taking care of the… so they were just different people.

“A professor said, ‘Obi, your wife will not die, but I’m sorry, she will not be able to walk again and give birth again.’ Tears! My wife held me; she said, ‘Don’t worry, don’t mind them, let’s go.’

“That night, I cried throughout the night, and she said, ‘Obi, I will walk on my feet again, and I will train this baby.’”

On June 7, 2008, Obi married his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu.

The pair recently commemorated their 16th wedding anniversary and has four children.

Watch him speak below…