Ogun: Man Takes Own Life, Container Of Insecticide Found Beside Corpse

A 35-year-old man named Emmanuel Urhobocha has allegedly committed suicide in his flat on Alafia Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun State’s Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed to PUNCH Online on Saturday that the incident occurred about 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

This incident happened a few days after Olúwaṣeun Shorinola, 32, committed suicide on August 28, 2024, in the Kémta neighbourhood of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

Odutola Omolola, the command’s spokesperson, stated that the deceased’s housemate, Obabiyi David, had gone to the Sango-Ota Police Division to report that his flatmate was acting erratically.

“He (David) stated that Urhobocha was behaving oddly and even mentioned that the deceased had attacked him with a knife at one point. David sustained injuries but managed to escape the assault,” Odutola stated.

A team of police officers from the Sango-Ota division was despatched to question Urhobocha about the alleged attack on his companion, but when they arrived, the room was firmly secured from the inside.

After repeated tries to force the door open, the police were finally able to enter and discovered the suspect motionless and face down inside the flat.

Odutola said, “He was discovered dead in the apartment, with a container of insecticide found next to his body.

“He was promptly transported to a local hospital for medical attention, but the attending doctor confirmed him dead. His body has been placed in the morgue for an autopsy, and the incident remains under investigation.”