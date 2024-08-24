Ogun Police Arrest Man For Air Conditioner, Cable Theft

A 31-year-old man, Lekan Ogunsanya, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command.

He is accused of stealing air conditioners and cables from a government residential quarter in Isoso, Sagamu Local Government Area.

According to PUNCH Ogunsanya was caught around noon on Thursday while dismantling air conditioners from two houses in the community.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, said in a statement on Friday that the suspect was spotted by a local, who immediately notified others, resulting in his arrest.

“Residents reported the incident to the Sagamu Division on Thursday after the suspect broke into two houses within the quarters and began dismantling cables and already installed air conditioners.

“A resident passing by the two houses noticed the suspicious activity and alerted others, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

“With the assistance of local security guards in the area, the suspect was apprehended and subsequently arrested by our officers, who responded promptly after receiving the report,” she said.

Odutola further stated that all of the stolen items had been recovered as exhibits.