Ogun: Police Extort N425,000 From Two Teenagers, Force Them To Admit Being Cultists In Statement

The Police Command in Ogun State says it will investigate the alleged extortion by its operatives from two teenagers in the State.

The complaint was reported by one Oluwaseun via X, on Monday.

According to the X user on Saturday, his brother and his friends were nabbed and taken to Sango police station.

He said, “they were searched,” and when nothing was found on them, they were forced to write a “statement that they are cultist.”

The X user added that the teenagers were “forced to pay the sum of N425,000 to PoS near the station and they collected cash from them with evidence of payment.”

“They are young boy of 17 18 years of age sir (sic). We need ur help sir sango police station is becoming night mere (sic) to young boys to young guys,” he added.



In a swift reaction, the State police noted that the matter will be escalated as the force is against extortion under any guise.



“Thanks so much for this information. The Ogun State Police Command under the stewardship of CP Abiodun Alamutu, is against any form of extortion under any guise.

“This issue shall be escalated. However, kindly reach out to the PRO on 09159578888. We shall follow up too,” the post read.