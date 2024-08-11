Ogun Police Nab Four Suspected Cultists Over Killing Of Hairstylist 

Operatives of the Ogun State Police command have arrested four individuals, suspected to be cultists, responsible for the killing of a barber at Isale Oja Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, disclosed that the arrest is coming, following another attack by a rival cult group over the weekend, in which a 48-year-old Point Of Service operator, Fatai Kehinde was killed under the Kuto bridge.

According to PUNCH, the POS operator, popularly known as Faity and the son of the Baale of Kuto Community, Abeokuta, was reportedly butchered by his assailants, who chased him from his shop inside the Kuto market down to the bridge.

READ MORE: Ogun Police Nab Actor For Alleged Abduction, Defilement Of 14-Year-Old Girl

The State’s Commissioner of Police said: “We have successfully arrested four people in connection with the killing of the barber by some suspected cultists a few days ago.

“We are also on the trail of others, and this is just to say that there is no hiding place for criminals in the state.

“We will apprehend everyone involved in the killings and make them answer for their misdeeds.”