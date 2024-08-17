Ogun Police Nab Wanted Cult Leader



Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a wanted suspected cultist, in Oja Oda, Yewa-North Local Government Area of the State.

Olamilekan Akojede, 35-year-old, was arrested at about 2:30 pm on Friday.

The command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola who confirmed the arrest in a statement, said the suspect, leader of the cult group known as Alora has been on the command’s watch list for some time.

Odutola noted that Akojede known for terrorising and causing panic in the community will be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

“The DPO Oja Odan has apprehended an Alora confraternity No 1. One Olamilekan Akojede, a 35-year-old who has terrorised Oja Odan was picked up at about 1430hrs today and will be transferred to SCID, for discreet investigation.

READ ALSO: Oyo: Human Skull, Charms Recovered As Police Arrest Eight Suspected Ritualists

“He has been causing panic and has been on the watch list,” she said.

Odutola further reiterated the command’s dedication to eradicating cultism from the state and urged other cult members to borrow a new leaf and change for the betterment of society

“They should take a leaf from this person who has been apprehended, to accept the amnesty program and be better sons to their families,” Odutola added.