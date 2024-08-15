The Ogun State Police Command has alerted members of the public about a notorious one-chance gang operating within the Sagamu, Ijebu Ode to Mowe Expressway.

The command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, raised the awareness on Thursday in a statement posted on her X handle.

Odutola noted that the command had received multiple reports from residents, including an incident where a victim was robbed at gunpoint of ₦700,000 after entering a vehicle from Kajola on Wednesday.

The spokesperson while warning traders and business owners not to risk traveling with huge cash, advised commuters to record and send a video to the police media if they are unsure about a boarded vehicle.

Odutola said: “The Ogun State Police Command has become inundated with complaints of a notorious gang operating within Sagamu, Ijebu Ode to Mowe.

“Commuters on that axis, make a video of your next trip and upload it to police media when in doubt of the vehicle.

“Please alert our traders, and business owners not to risk traveling with huge cash.

“Today, N700,000 was transferred from a victim, who joined from Kajola and at gun point they drove her into a street and made the transfer into a POS machine.

“Investigation is ongoing.”