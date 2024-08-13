Ogun: Suspected Ayé Cult Member ‘Mosquito’ Killed, Wrist Severed In Rival Clash

A clash between suspected cult members on Ijagun Road in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, has resulted in the death of Mosquito, a suspected Ayé Confraternity member.

According to the Ogun State Police Command, the victim was hacked to death following a violent dispute about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the incident in an interview with PUNCH on Monday, claiming that the suspects amputated the deceased’s wrist.

She said, “The police division at Igbeba received a call from residents at 11:40 p.m., reporting that suspected cultists were involved in a fight.

“After receiving the report, the divisional police officer mobilised the patrol team. When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of an unidentified man. Upon closer inspection, they discovered he had multiple cuts and gunshot wounds.

“Further examination revealed that his left hand had been severed and taken away. During our investigation, we learned that the deceased was commonly known as Mosquito and was a member of the Ayé Confraternity.”

She stated that efforts were being made to capture the suspected cult members who had fled.