Oladips Alleges Wizkid Stole His Creative Work

Oladips, a Nigerian rapper, has accused his colleague Grammy-winning musician Wizkid of intellectual property theft.

The rapper claimed that Wizkid used a portion of the lyrics from his song ‘Ajala Travel remix’ in his current collaboration with Asake, ‘MMS.’

On Friday, Oladips posted screenshots of the lyrics to the two songs on his Instagram account.

READ MORE: Comedian Seyi Law Denies Cult Membership Allegations, Threatens To Take Legal Action

The words from Oladips’ 2022 single “Ajala Traveller” reads: “I had to lose myself to find my purpose.”

Lyrics from Wizkid’s verse on Asake’s MMS says: “Lost Myself, and I found my purpose.”

In his caption, the Lakukulala crooner wrote: “Recycling Or Coincidence @wizkidayo.”

Wizkid is yet to respond to the claims.

SEE POST: