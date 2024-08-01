Oldest Monarch In Ondo, Owa Of Idanre Kingdom, Passes Away At 102

Oba Frederick Aroloye, Arubiefin IV, the oldest monarch in Ondo State and Owa of Idanre Kingdom, died on Wednesday at the age of 102.

The first-class monarch, who succeeded to the throne in 1976, died after a brief illness in the ancient kingdom.

The Lisa of Idanre, who is also the traditional Prime Minister of the hilly kingdom, High Chief Christopher Akindolire, announced the monarch’s death.

He stated that preparations for the necessary customary rites had already begun at the palace.

The royal father and frontline traditional ruler’s departure, according to a statement from the minister of state for youth development, Ayodele Olawande, essentially concluded a great chapter in the fascinating history of traditional rulership in Idanre town.

“The death of Oba Frederick Aroloye is particularly a great loss to those of us, young people, who relied greatly on his deep wisdom and counsel as we navigate through life’s complexities.

“The Owa was a peaceful man and a father to all and sundry. He epitomised unity and constantly supported progress. His wisdom, which he freely and willingly shared, was unparalleled and saw to the progress of Idanre during his near 5 decades reign. Indeed, Kabiesi’s unique leadership and simplicity will be sorely missed.

“I extend my deep condolences to the immediate family of Oba Fredrick Aroloye and the entire Idanre Land. I also urge the family and the people of Idanre to take solace in the understanding that the late monarch lived a life of service to humanity. I prayed to God to accept the return of the monarch and grant him eternal peace”, he said.