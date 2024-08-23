Omah Lay Accuses Colleague Of Stealing Album Idea, Forced To Re-record

Omah Lay, a Nigerian singer, has made a shocking revelation about a colleague who allegedly stole his album idea.

In an interview on the Zach Sang Show, shared on X Friday, Omah Lay disclosed that he had shared his concept for his next album with an unnamed artist, hoping to collaborate.

However, the artist went on to release an album with the same idea, forcing him to re-record his entire album.

Omah Lay explained that his song “Holy Ghost” showcases a new sound he was exploring, but the incident led him to change direction.

“My song ‘Holy Ghost’ is a new sound. I was going to make the whole album with the new sound but along the line, I changed my mind,” he said.

“I shared an idea with a certain artist and the artist went ahead and put out an album with my idea and I had to re-record my album.

“He came to me and I accepted for us to collaborate. Of course, it’s an artist that I love. And I told him where I’m headed with the sound. Five months later, he put out an album with exactly all the same sound that I shared with him.

“I had to go back and remake my album which is actually going to be the greatest album of all time in Afrobeats history.”