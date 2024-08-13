Ondo Guber: Corruption Making Life Difficult, My Govt Will Curb It If Elected – LP’s Candidate Assures

The Labour Party candidate for the forthcoming Ondo Governorship election, Ayodele Olorunfemi, has pledged to tackle corruption in public offices if elected.

Olorunfemi, during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria, vowed that no corrupt person will escape his system.

He also stated that his administration would adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards the wastage of public funds.

Olorunfemi emphasised that winning the fight against corruption is essential for the party to implement its comprehensive transformation plan and bring happiness to the state’s residents.

He said: “Corruption is why life has become difficult for the masses. It is why there is poverty in our land, and people are angry with public office holders.

READ MORE: Ondo Guber: Gov Aiyedatiwa Promises To Pay N70,000 Minimum Wage

“We must eliminate corruption in public offices; we must eliminate corruption in procurement and contract costs.

“In our government, there will be no room for corruption; state resources are sufficient to create the happiness everyone is yearning for.

“We shall put mechanisms in place to achieve this because corruption has created a wide gap between the rich and the poor.

“No corrupt person will escape our system.

“Government money is going to be spent for the people.”