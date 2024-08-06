Ondo Guber: Gov Aiyedatiwa Promises To Pay N70,000 Minimum Wage

Ahead of Ondo state governorship election, the leadership of the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa led administration has promised to pay N70,000 minimum wage to the state’s civil servants.

It was gathered that the state Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philip, made this known on Tuesday, while addresing newsmen, in Akure, the state capital.

Bayo disclosed that Governor Aiyedatiwa, had repeatedly assured all that his administration would not do anything less than whatever is approved by the Federal Government as the national minimum wage for workers.

He noted that the state government also extended the gesture to retirees and workers in all state-owned tertiary institutions as a way to reducing hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal.

Bayo said: “Before the bill was assented to by the President, the governor had given his words that Ondo State would pay whatever minimum wage may be agreed upon and assented to by Mr. President.

“As I speak, we are doing all the preliminaries, that as soon as the details of the salary table for the minimum wage is out, we will be at it, and I know for sure that the state will implement it without delay.”

Reacting to the ongoing #EndbadGovt protest in some parts of the country, Bayo said that lack of participation by the Ondo people showed that the state’s government is doing his work.

He said: “Here, no one is protesting. Not the youths, not the market women, not the students, not the public servants.

“As you can observe, we are in our various offices carrying out our statutory duties and there is tranquillity across the state.

“The reason is that we have a governor who is in touch with the feelings and aspirations of the people.

“A governor who is well-connected with the people. In fact, the government that is being run in Ondo State is the government owned by the people themselves. So we cannot organise a protest against ourselves.”