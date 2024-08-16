One Feared Dead As Gunmen Kidnap Anambra Commissioner, Wife Along Kogi-Abuja Road

The Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Aghamba and wife have been kidnapped by gunmen in Kogi-Abuja expressway.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that one of his aides, identified as A. B. Affiah, who was traveling with them was killed during the attack.

It was gathered that the incident took place on their way to Abuja on Friday, to attend the wedding ceremony of Adaora, the daughter of Governor Chukwuma Soludo taking place on Saturday, 17th of August, 2024.

Reacting to the incident on Friday, the Press Secretary to the Anambra state governor, Christian Aburime who is already in Abuja for his principal’s daughter’s wedding told LEADERSHIP on phone that the sad news of the kidnap of the Commissioner and his wife had reach the state government.

He said Governor Soludo has commenced security contacts to ensure that the Mr. Patrick and his wife were rescued unhurt and immediately.

He said: “Oga (Governor Soludo) has already begun making security contacts to make sure the Commissioner and his wife were rescued unhurt, and, as quickly as possible. We just received the news now.”