One Feared Killed, Two Injured As Reckless Driver Rams Into Motorcycle In Ogun

An unregistered Honda Accord’s driver has killed a middle-aged man along Oru-Ijebu Igbo Road, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the owner of the vehicle, rammed into a Motorcycle with registration number JBD 142 VZ, leaving two other passengers injured, on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement made available on Sunday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, by the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi.

Akinbiyi disclosed that the accident was caused by dangerous driving on the part of the driver of the Honda Accord.

He added that three passengers were reportedly on the Motorcycle when the accident occurred.

Akinbiyi said: “A fatal road crash occurred along the Oru – Ijebu Igbo road near DePotter College of Health in Ijebu North LGA.

“The Vehicles involved are a HONDA Accord with no registration number and a TVS motorcycle with registration number JBD 142 VZ.

“According to an eyewitness, the accident was caused due to reckless driving on the part of the Honda Accord driver.

“Three persons were involved in the accident. Two persons sustained varying degrees of injuries while one person died.

“Injured victims have been taken to the General hospital at Ijebu Igbo for treatment and the body of the deceased was deposited at the hospital’s morgue.”