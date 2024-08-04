‘Only Seven Deaths Recorded During Hunger Protest’ – Police Fault Amnesty Report



The Nigeria Police Force has faulted Amnesty International, which disclosed on Friday it received reports of 13 people killed by security agencies.

It said as of Thursday night; six were killed in Suleja, Niger; four in Maiduguri, Borno; and three in Kaduna.

The organisation said its findings showed that security personnel in the three states deliberately used tactics designed to kill while dealing with gatherings of people protesting hunger and deep poverty.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), refuted the report by the human rights organisation.

Adejobi said four casualties were recorded in Borno while 34 persons were severely injured in a terrorist attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP elements who infiltrated the crowd of protesters and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

He added that an unregistered Honda Prelude car also ran into the protesters, resulting in the deaths of two civilians.

“The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Although the vehicle was vandalised after the incident, it has been recovered and is currently in police custody. Efforts are ongoing to trace the driver and bring him to justice.

“There was another incident reported in Yauri, in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State where a group of individuals mobilised to loot a shop. In the process, a local vigilante man shot and killed one of the looters.

READ ALSO: #EndBadGovernance: Tinubu To Address Nigerians On Sunday

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of Kebbi State is currently investigating the incident. This brings the total number of deaths recorded during the protests to seven (7).

“It is important to state that there were no other recorded fatalities during the protests apart from those mentioned above.

“However, incidences of armed robbery, arson, mischief, looting of public institutions and private businesses, and destructions of both public and private property were recorded during the protest.

“The Nigeria Police personnel deployed to manage the protests have acted professionally, refraining from using lethal weapons. In instances where protesters became riotous, the police employed teargas to disperse them.

“Even when our officers on lawful duty were attacked and injured, the police effected arrests using only teargas, demonstrating utmost restraint.

“In an effort to combat the trend of crimes and criminality, the police have arrested a total of six hundred and eighty-one (681) individuals who committed various criminal offenses such as armed robbery, arson, mischief, and destructions of both public and private property.

“Dangerous weapons, including two (2) AK-47 rifles and assorted live ammunition, were recovered from the so-called protesters.”

The spokesman also said organisers of the protest or protesters were not arrested, noting that those in police custody are under investigation for “clear connections to criminal activities”.