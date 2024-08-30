Onyeka Onwenu To Be Laid To Rest Today In Lagos

Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s foremost artiste, will be buried in Lagos today, August 30, 2024.

Following her collapse at a function honouring Mrs. Stella Okoli, Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, the elegant stallion, as she was known, passed away on July 30, 2024, at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

She was 72 years old.

According to a burial plan issued by the family and acquired by CKNNews, her funeral service would be held at the Fountain of Life Church Ilupeju, and burial will take place at a private vault in Ikoyi.

During her lifetime, Onyeka Onwenu was a broadcaster, actress, politician, and activist.

She had several successful tunes under her belt. She was born in Imo State and blessed with two sons.

The burial plan reads,

“We Cordially Invite you to attend the Burial, and remembrance Ceremony for our beloved

ONYEKA ONWENU

On Friday the 30th of August 2024

Service of Songs

Venue: Fountain of Life Church, 12 Industrial Estate Road Off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju Lagos, Nigeria Time: 10am – 12pm

Burial

Venue: Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi,

3 James George Street, Off Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos Time: 2pm – 4pm

To RSVP contact 07043822502”

