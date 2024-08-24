Osun Amotekun Detains Three Suspects For Auto Part Theft

The Osun Amotekun Corps has detained three individuals, Sodiq Oyedokun, Ojoko Ayomiposi, and Busari Ayomide, for alleged theft of auto parts.

The three men, who were between the ages of 21 and 24, were apprehended in Ode-Omu town, Ayedaade local government area, according to a statement that Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, CSP, Isaac Omoyele (rtd), made accessible to DAILY POST on Friday in Osogbo.

The statement which was issued by the outfit’s spokesperson said,

“The trio were arrested on Wednesday when attempting to sell the parts as scrap to one Mallam dealing with scavenging business in Ode-Omu.

“While the Mallam refused to buy the stolen items, he alerted Amotekun Operatives in the town who sprang into action immediately and apprehended the suspects on the spot.

“The suspects confessed to stealing the parts at a mechanic workshop owned by one Mr. Victor in Akure, Ondo State and came to Ode-Omu in Osun State to sell the stolen parts before luck ran against them.”

Omoyele also confirmed that the suspects have been moved to the Amotekun Ondo State Command for further investigation and prosecution.