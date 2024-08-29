Osun: Apprentice Kidnaps Boss’ One-Year-Old Child On First Day At Work



An apprentice identified as Tawa, has kidnapped the one-year-old child of her female boss.

According to reports, Tawa committed the crime on her first day on the job where she wanted to learn bag making.

It was gathered that one Sodiq, a family friend of the nursing mother, had approached her that, Tawa wanted to learn the craft of which she was admitted.

However, on the day Tawa resumed work, she took the baby to an undisclosed location.

The spokesperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed that the incident occurred at Osunjela, along Ilesa Garage, Osogbo.

“Discreet investigation revealed that one lady known as Tawa was introduced to the mother of the baby by a family friend known as Sodiq, who said Tawa wanted to learn bag making from.

“The very first day the suspect, Tawa, came to work, she carried the baby pretending to be playing with him.

“She thereafter went out with the baby’s elder sister of ten years old, who was sent on an errand alongside the younger brother, While on their way, Tawa asked the baby’s elder sister to go and deliver potatoes to the mother.

“However, Tawa took away with the one-year and three months old baby,” Adeleke said.

Lamenting the rise in child abduction, Adeleke added that, “In August 2024, there was a report that a three-year-old child went missing at Ifesowapo Street, Owode, Osogbo, Osun State.

“Investigation revealed that the child was last seen playing in a shop and his whereabout have not been known till now.

“Moreover, another five-month-old female child belonging to deaf and dumb parents in Agbeye town, Odo-Otin local government of Osun state, was kidnapped on Tuesday, 27th August 2024 in a farm, where her mother was gathering firewood.

“The child was laid under a shade of trees so that the mother could quickly finish packing the firewood. By the time the mother went back to breastfeed the baby, she was nowhere to be found.”