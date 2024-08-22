Osun: Motorcyclist Arrested For Robbing, Raping OAU Student

The Osun State Police Command has arrested Damilare Jacob, 29, a suspected rapist and armed robber.

Yemisi Opalola, the Command’s spokesperson, made the announcement while parading the suspect at the state police headquarters on Wednesday.

Opalola revealed that Damilare, a commercial motorbike rider, reportedly robbed and had coercive carnal knowledge of an Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife student.

The unnamed student hired Damilare’s services on Friday, July 26, 2024, about 7:05 p.m.

Damilare was to convey her from Ile-Ife to Moro town but he diverted into a nearby bush.

After robbing the student and getting intimate with her, he chopped off hair from her head, armpit, and genital region and threatened to kill her if she ever revealed the act to anyone.

“On the 26th July, 2024 at about 7:05pm, the complainant engaged the service of a commercial motorcyclist (suspect) later known as Damilare Jacob ‘m’ from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Campus, Ile-Ife to Moro town but on getting to RCC junction along Ilesa/Ibadan Expressway, Ile-Ife, the suspect diverted into a nearby bush and he robbed her of the following items; (1) iPhone XS Max valued three hundred and twenty thousand naira (N320,000.00k), (2) One Samsung Galaxy A71 valued one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000.00k), (3) Airtel Wi-Fi valued ten thousand naira (N10,000.00k) with the cash sum of twenty thousand naira (N20,000.00k) and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“The suspect also cut her pubic hair, armpit hair, head hair and threatened to kill her if she dares to report the ugly incident to anyone.

“The victim was taken to Police hospital, Osogbo for assessment and treatment.

“The suspect was later arrested and he confessed perpetrating this dastardly act,” the statement said.

Opalola stated that the suspect will be charged in court at the completion of the investigation.