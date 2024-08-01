Osun Police Issue Warning To Women Over Yahoo Boys’ Ritual Activities

The Osun State Police Command has issued a warning to the people of the state on Wednesday, particularly the women, to be cautious of the actions of online scammers, also referred to as “yahoo boys,” who have extended their illegal activities to include ritual slaughter.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, yahoo guys in the state have expanded their malicious operations into ritualistic rites.

“Osun State Police Command is using this medium to caution members of the public, especially young girls, on the activities of internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Boys’.

“This warning/advice becomes pertinent as the command has noticed disturbing techniques / dimensions of the Yahoo Boys in our society.

“These fraudsters have escalated their nefarious activities to include ritualistic practices, hatching sinister plots to lure and murder unsuspecting victim(s) predominantly women with the intention of harvesting their body parts for ritual purpose,” the statement read.

Opalola expressed a commitment to maintaining the safety and security of inhabitants and visitors to the State, stating that the Command would continue to work hard to identify and prosecute anyone found indulging in illegal activity.

