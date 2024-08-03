President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, disclosed that his administration has implemented policies to propel the economy out of the downturn caused by several shocks in the global economy.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, spoke while declaring open the 2024 African Caucus meeting held at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja.

His words: “As a government, we have initiated bold economic reforms aimed at steering our economy away from the downturns caused by multiple shocks in the global economy.

”We believe it is a path of recovery and resilience through significant economic transformation.

”Our reform efforts have been strategically focused on fostering fiscal and monetary efficiency, driving sustained long-term economic growth, and catalysing job creation in alignment with the SDGs’ priorities.”

According to the President, his administration remains committed to optimising the nation’s economic potential to deliver favourable outcomes for citizens.

He also said his government would ensure the overall sustainable development of the regional economy.

”Our efforts are yielding positive results, with improved macroeconomic stability and increased investment,” he added.