Over 1,000 Hardship Protesters Detained Nationwide – Amnesty Int’l

Amnesty International, on Friday, revealed that over 1,000 #EndBadGovernance protesters are in custody nationwide.

Recall that Nigerians staged a nationwide protest against economic hardship from August 1–10.

The protesters demanded a reduction in the cost of governance, return to the petrol subsidy regime, food security, and fiscal discipline, among others.

The demonstration, however, turned violent in some parts of the country, with looting and vandalism recorded in some states.

Following the protests, the police announced the arrest of perpetrators in some states.

In a statement posted via X, the rights watchdog described the prosecution of 441 persons in Kano as an “unfair trial.”

The organisation further called on the Federal Government to ensure the immediate release of all arrested protesters, while ensuring that its obligation towards upholding citizens’ right to freedom of assembly and expression is not undermined.

“The Nigerian authorities are escalating crackdown on peaceful protesters against hunger and corruption.

“Over 1000 people have been remanded nationwide. Today 441 people were arraigned in Kano, in what is set out to be an unfair trial based on trumped up charges.

“Amnesty International again calls for an immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested for exercising their right to peaceful assembly. The government of Nigeria has an obligation to uphold the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”