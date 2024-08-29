Over 30 Minors Jailed For Taking Part In #EndBadGovernance Protest, Denied Legal Rights – Amnesty International



Human rights organisation, Amnesty International has again expressed concern over the continued detention of minors arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria.

According to the organisation’s statement on Wednesday, the detained minors are also denied legal representation.

It demanded the immediate release of dozens of minors unlawfully detained across the country for merely participating in the protests between August 1 to 10.

Advertisement

“In the FCT, 22 minors face dreadful 60 days behind bars, without safeguards for their rights.

READ ALSO: Over 1,000 Hardship Protesters Detained Nationwide – Amnesty Int’l

“In Katsina,12 children under 16-years-old are now facing an unfair trial. Many of the children ended up in detention for just being on the streets during the protests. Children with their whole lives ahead of them are now at the risk of being tried on trumped up charges.

“Our findings since the 1-10 Aug. #EndBadGovernance protests show safety concerns arising from the authorities’ treatment of children during arrest and in detention, as well as total denial of their legal rights,” the organisation stated.

Over 23 deaths were recorded during the movement as Nigerian security operatives cracked down on protesters, firing live rounds at them.

The Nigerian Police Force has however denied deploying lethal weapons against protesters, despite footage confirming the act.