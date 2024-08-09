Over 30 Villagers Feared Dead As Bandits Attack Benue Community

At least 30 individuals were reportedly killed in an attack on Ayati village, located in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, on Thursday night.

Local source told PUNCH on Friday that the assailants, comprising local bandits and suspected armed herdsmen, launched a brutal attack on the village.

It was gathered that a community leader and former governorship aspirant in the state, identified as Shima Ayati, while confirming the attack to newsmen on Friday, said that more than 30 bodies had been recovered from the scene.

He said: “What I heard is that some bandits received money from some herders to graze their animals in two council wards.

“As they were grazing, they came in conflict with farmers who ran to government. The government sent security who went and pursued the herders away. During the process, they burnt their (herders) makeshift tents.

“They (herders) became angry as they claimed to have given money for the land, so they went back to the bandits. The herders joined hands with the bandits to attack the village and massacre people.

“We have already gathered over 30 corpses. They are still searching.”

Meanwhile, the state police command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident but said she was yet to get details of the attack.

She said: “I’m aware there was an attack and I’m waiting for briefing from officers on ground.”