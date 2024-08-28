Over 80% Of Nigeria’s Workforce Would Be Jobless Without MSMEs – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, posited that 80% of Nigeria’s workforce would be jobless without the existence of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He made this statement in Makurdi. Benue State, during the commissioning of the Benue State Fashion Hub and Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation.

According to him, “MSME is the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, accounting for 96% of all Nigerian businesses and contributing over 45% to our economy. Without them, over 80% of Nigeria’s workforce would have been unemployed.

“Today, MSMEs are the nation’s lifeline, providing a strong pillar for stability. It will be impossible to grow Nigeria’s economy if the MSME does not remain a top priority.”

Shettima who was represented by Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, praised the Benue Fashion Hub, stating it was the largest among the five hubs commissioned by the current administration.

He noted that the hub would become a center of excellence in Northern Nigeria, help revive Benue’s rich cultural fashion heritage, and boost the state’s economy by creating jobs for many of its residents.

“Benue Hub is the largest in the country, with over 200 pieces of machine equipment and more than 100 ICT devices in this cluster. This hub can ramp production, provide ICT training, and generate economic growth. The Benue Fashion Hub is capable of creating 48,000 jobs per annum. It can produce military uniforms, school uniforms, and more for Benue State and beyond,” the Vice President added.